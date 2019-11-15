Mazda 3 wins 2019 Thailand Car of the Year

Japanese C-segment family car lauded for its stylish looks and sporty road manners.

The fourth-generation Mazda 3 has taken the 2019 Thailand Car of the Year award wth a comfortable points win over the other finalists.

Available as both four-door sedan and five-door hatchback, the latest 3 garnered 408 points ahead of the Toyota Corolla Altis (205) and Honda Accord (204).

The 3, which is sold in Thailand with just 165hp 2.0-litre petrol engine, has been lauded for its stylish looks and sporty road manners.

The annual award, now in its fifth year, is handed out by the Thai Automotive Journalists Association.

Previous winners included the Toyota C-HR, Honda CR-V, Mazda CX-3 and Ford Everest. The 3 stands out by being the first non-SUV to win the yearly gong, as well as earning the award for the brand more than once.



