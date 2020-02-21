2020 Mercedes-Benz GLC300e: Thai prices and specs

Mid-size SUV gains plug-in hybrid option for the first time in both regular and sporty Coupe bodies.

Mercedes-Benz Thailand has introduced a plug-in hybrid version of its popular GLC SUV.

Available in both the regular body and sporty Coupe derivative, the 320hp 2.0-litre petrol-electric and nine-speed automatic is the same combination used in the C300e and E300e models.

Due to their SUV concepts, the GLC300e and GLC300e Coupe have 4Matic all-wheel drive as opposed to the rear-drive-only format of those two aforementioned sedans.

The semi-electric GLC becomes the fifth model in Thailand to gain a plug-in hybrid option after the C, E, S and GLE Classes. Their prices have been set at 3.79 million and 4.09 million baht respectively, both in AMG Dynamic trim.

The only other rival in Thailand to have a plug-in hybrid is the Volvo XC60. In T8 form, the Swedish SUV features 407hp 2.0-litre motor, eight-speed automatic and a slightly more attractive price range of 3.59-3.79 million baht spread in two trims.

The BMW X3 and X4 have yet to be sold with such an electrified drivetrain, even though the brand has already started selling plug-in hybrid in several models like the 3, 5 and 7 Series, as well as the X5.