2020 BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe: Thai pricing and specs
Auto
News

2020 BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe: Thai pricing and specs

published : 26 Feb 2020 at 16:19

writer: Richard Leu

BMW’s new rival for the Mercedes-Benz CLA comes with three-pot power in Thailand.

BMW Thailand has introduced the all-new 2 Series Gran Coupe ahead of the Mercedes-Benz CLA archrival coming to the country in its latest generation.

The variant chosen for the Thai market initially is the 218i powered by 140hp 1.5-litre three-cylinder petrol-turbo engine. Transmission is via seven-speed dual-clutch automatic driving the front wheels.

Due to the popularity of sporty trims in the Thai premium car market, only M Sport is available for the 218i Gran Coupe costing 2.369 million baht.

The Thai Mercedes office is also planning to introduce the second-generation CLA soon with a likely public debut at next month’s Bangkok motor show.

Specs for the CLA can’t be confirmed yet, although there’s talk that Mercedes is likely to import the AMG version with ‘35’ performance strata at just over three million baht.

BMW’s direct competitor for the Mercedes-AMG CLA35 is the M235i, both having a 2.0-litre petrol-turbo engine, all-wheel drive and producing the same 306hp of power.

The CLA and 2 Series Gran Coupe have similar niche-breaking body silhouettes featuring four doors with frameless windows.

