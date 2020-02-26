BMW launches new 330e with latest plug-in hybrid in Thailand

Price of Thai-built version of semi-electric 3 Series falls in between Mercedes-Benz C300e and Volvo S60 T8.

After much anticipation, BMW Thailand has officially introduced the latest 330e to rival the Mercedes-Benz C300e and Volvo S60 T8.

The semi-electric 3 Series comes with a newly developed plug-in hybrid superseding that of the previous generation, which was among the first PHEVs from BMW to be assembled in the country.

The Thai-built 330e is available in only grade: M Sport priced at 2.769 million baht, around 200k dearer than the T8 R-Design but cheaper by a similar margin than the C300e AMG Dynamic.

Unlike its rivals, the 330e has yet to see a more price-attractive trim. The T8 Momentum and C300e Avantgarde are priced at 2.19 and 2.599 million baht accordingly.

Technical highlights of the latest 330e include 292hp of power, all-electric driving range of some 55-68km and 40hp of additional boost from the hybrid system. Combined outputs in the Mercedes and Volvo are 320hp and 407hp respectively.

The other variant in the Thai 3 Series lineup for 2020 is the 190hp 320d M Sport diesel whose price is set at 2.519 million baht. The pure-petrol 330i has been discontinued due to the presence of the new 330e.