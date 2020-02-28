Mercedes-AMG pumps up 2020 GLA with 421hp

Baby SUV gets the full-fat treatment to remain unrivalled in its class.

That’s a lot of power for its size…

When Mercedes-AMG unveiled the latest generation of the A45 and CLA45 last year, the hatchback and sedan instantly won the hearts of enthusiasts wanting small cars with big power.

This week, the GLA SUV becomes the next member of Mercedes-Benz’s new small car family to get the ‘45’ treatment from a highly strung turbo fitted to just a 2.0-litre four-cylinder engine.

Like its two other siblings, the GLA45 develops 387hp in regular form and 421hp in go-faster guise for 0-100kph acceleration times of 4.4sec and 4.3sec respectively equipped with the standard eight-speed dual-clutch automatic and fully variable all-wheel drive.

Apart from an array of upgrades on the wheels, brakes and suspension, the GLA45 receives the usual bespoke design elements of AMG on both the exterior and interior. The cabin, for one, has those racy bucket seats.

There aren’t any comparable rivals?

While the GLA35, with its less powerful 306hp 2.0-litre petrol-turbo engine, is a match for similarly powered competitors like the Audi SQ2, BMW X2 M35i and Mini John Cooper Works Countryman, the GLA45 is without a direct rival.

Audi is unlikely to build an RS version of the Q2, although it has already done so for the slightly bigger Q3 and Q3 Sportback. Both SUVs feature a 400hp 2.5-litre inline-five petrol-turbo motor.

Sources says the market for high-performance SUVs in Thailand has yet to grow which is why most of these models still aren’t sold in the country on an official basis.

The previous-generation GLA45, making 381hp from the same-sized 2.0-litre engine, went for 4.84 million baht.