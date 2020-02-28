2020 Mercedes-AMG CLA 35 and CLA 45 S: Thai prices and specs

Orders are now being taken for AMG’s latest pocket rockets in either 306hp or 421hp form.

Mercedes-Benz Thailand has formally announced pricing for the AMG models of the latest-generation CLA.

The coupe-cum-saloon from Mercedes-AMG comes in either CLA35 or CLA45 S guise.

Although an eight-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission is already used in high-end models of the GLA and GLB SUVs, these two CLAs get an older seven-speeder.

Priced at 4.999 million baht, the CLA45 S is equipped with 421hp 2.0-litre petrol-turbo and all-wheel drive that can juggle torque not only between the axles but front wheels. It goes from 0-100kph in four seconds scant.

The CLA35, meanwhile, has a lesser 306hp, all-wheel drive that only adjusts torque between the front and rear axles and a slower 4.9sec acceleration time.

Features like AMG bucket seats are also reserved for the CLA45 S. The CLA35 goes for one million baht less, at 3.999 million baht.

Although BMW Thailand has just announced pricing for the all-new 2 Series Gran Coupe, the direct rival for the CLA, there’s only the 140hp 218i to choose from.

The CLA, on the contrary, only has performance-oriented variants on sale initially in this country.