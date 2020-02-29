Volkswagen unleashes three go-faster Golfs

Trio includes petrol GTI and diesel GTD, plus plug-in hybrid GTE.

That’s quite generous of VW…

Although Volkswagen is trying to create a new market with its ID3 compact battery-electric vehicle, it hasn’t abandoned its traditional customer base.

Europe’s biggest carmaker has announced three performance-oriented models of the Golf this week after revealing the basic model in eighth-generation form late last year. The trio was originally slated to debut at next month's Geneva motor show, which has just been called off due to Covid-19.

They include the GTI with 245hp 2.0-litre petrol-turbo and GTD with 200hp 2.0-litre diesel turbo. Both have seven-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission on offer.

A new-age option to bridge the gap between the Golf and ID3 is the so-called GTE plug-in hybrid. It has 1.4-litre petrol-turbo, six-speed dual-clutch auto and electric system producing a combined 245hp. The all-electric range is rated at 60km.

Which is fastest?

Volkswagen has yet to provide performance figures for any of these three Golfs.

But based on their predecessors, the GTI has been the quickest one with a circa-1sec advantage in the 0-100kph time. Back then, it clocked 6.4sec in 230hp trim.

The GTD and GTE are equally quick when rolling off from standstill. But while the GTD trumps with long driving range, the GTE had the natural benefit of reduced emissions overall.

In fact, people at VW are quite confident that a sizeable chunk of GTI customers should be turning to the GTE in this new generation because they also want temporary all-electric ability.

Although not available on an official basis, a significant interest for the GTI has developed in the Thai grey market for the past years costing anywhere between 2.5 to 3 million baht.