2020 Lexus LM300h: Thai prices and specs
Auto
News

2020 Lexus LM300h: Thai prices and specs

published : 9 Mar 2020 at 16:31

writer: Richard Leu

Super-posh van costs 6.5 million baht when equipped with just two captain seats behind.

The Lexus division of the Toyota Motor Thailand has officially announced prices for the all-new LM. 

Initially planned for a debut at the now-postponed Bangkok motor show, the people-carrier comes in two super-luxurious variants making it nearly the priciest of its kind in the Thai premium car market.

The four-seater costs 6.5 million baht, while the seven-seater goes from one million baht less. Apart from their seating configurations, both models are lavishly equipped with convenience items, as well as safety technologies.

The engine chosen for Thailand is the familiar 197hp 2.5-litre petrol-electric hybrid capable of no more than 150g/km of CO2. It’s badged as LM300h.

The LM is based on the Toyota Alphard/Vellfire but has slightly different exterior and interior design. The hybrid-equipped Alphard is sold by the Toyota office at some 3.9 million baht with a conventional three-row interior. 

The closest rival for the LM300h in Thailand is the Mercedes-Benz V220d. In Avantgarde Premium trim, this particular V-Class goes for 5.79 million baht.


