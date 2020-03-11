Britain’s ultra-posh speedsters

The Aston Martin V12 Speedster and Bentley Mulliner Bacalar are strict two-seaters with no roof – for the sake of pure driving fun.

Are these based on existing cars?

Welcome to some of the most posh driving machines to be unveiled globally this month: the Aston Martin V12 Speedster (silver one) and Bentley Mulliner Bacalar.

Originally planned to debut at the just-cancelled Geneva motor show, the two British-built supercars are underscoring the growing business of customised cars with exotic nameplates.

Interestingly, the V12 Speedster and Mulliner Bacalar are two-seaters with no roof for the sake of pure driving enjoyment. The Aston goes a step further with no windscreen.

Aston says the underpinnings of the V12 Speedster is a combination of the existing DBS Superleggera and Vantage front-engined sports car.

The Bentley, meanwhile, has its design inspiration drawn from the EXP100GT concept but uses a platform from today’s Continental GT. Even so, all body parts of the Mulliner Bacalar are said to be bespoke, with the exception of the Conti’s door handles.

The interiors of both cars are equally flamboyant. As both are limited-production models, the level of personalisation by potential customers is possible to a large extent.

Are they the epitome in driving performance?

The V12 Speedster, for one, uses the brand’s 5.2-litre twin-turbo V12 producing 700hp which is slightly less than what is produced under the bonnet of the DBS Superleggera.

The transmission is via eight-speed torque-converter automatic driving just the rear axle, governed with limited-slip differential. The 21in wheels houses carbon-ceramic disc brakes measuring 410mm up front and 360mm at the rear.

The Mulliner Bacalar, on the other hand, employs the familiar 6.0-litre bi-turbo W12, eight-speed dual-clutch auto and all-wheel drive system of the Conti. But power is up at 659hp, the most of any W12-powered Bentley.

Riding on 22in wheels, the Mulliner Bacalar is said to have an all-wheel drive system with a bias toward the rear under normal driving. The ride, meanwhile, is enhanced by the 48V adaptive suspension.

Aston says the V12 Speedster does 0-100kph in 3.5sec, although Bentley hasn’t quoted any time for the Mulliner Bacalar. Such performance isn’t record-breaking in the game of supercars in 2020, but that’s probably not the point in either the Aston or Bentley.

It’s all about rarity, then?

Both these supercars are obviously meant for having air blown into your face and hearing the sensational sound of the 12-pot engines. And, of course, there’s the point of rarity, as you pointed out.

Aston says 88 units of the V12 Speedster will be made with first deliveries starting in the first quarter of next year. Each costs from 92 million baht (when taxed fully on Thai shores).

Bentley hasn’t officially announced pricing for the Mulliner Bacalar but says the 12 units destined for production are sold out. European media outlets say it costs twice as much as the Aston.