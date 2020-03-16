Peugeot eyes pickup action with new 2020 Landtrek

Workhorse with French badge has been revealed for global markets, but whether it’s coming to Thailand is another thing.

Is it based on an existing model?

This is the Landtrek, Peugeot’s all-new pickup for global markets dominated by the likes of the Toyota Hilux Revo.

As economies of scales aren’t easy to achieve in the mid-sized pickup segment, Peugeot has joined hands with its Chinese partner Changan in developing the Landtrek.

Like the F70 model from Changan, the Landtrek has generous dimensions including 5.33m length and 3.18m wheelbase for the double-cab body. Peugeot is also making bold claims of class-leading cargo bed capacity.

Like the exterior, the interior has been designed with some sense of sophistication whereby a large 10in central touchscreen can be found too. Highlighted here is the double-cab body, although regular two-door bodies are also available for commercial-minded buyers.

Are the engines in-house developments?

Like the basic packages themselves, powertrains aren’t cheap to engineer. Thanks to Changan’s political clout in the Chinese auto industry, the engines for the Landtrek are sourced elsewhere.

The 1.9-litre diesel-turbo, developing 150hp and 350Nm, comes from Isuzu and is mated to six-speed manual gearbox with the option of 4WD system.

Mitsubishi, on the other hand, has provided the 2.4-litre petrol-turbo with outputs of 210hp and 320Nm. Apart from a manual, there’s an automatic with the same number of forward ratios.

These motors are supposedly said to be appealing enough for the African and Latin American markets, the first places to get the Landtrek. Peugeot has ruled out sales for Europe.

Hmm, they don’t look appealing for Thailand?

That’s possibly right, because there’s no automatic option for the diesel. As well, the power rating may be too meek for the Landtrek to compete in a market still crazy about horsepower. The current leader is the Ford Ranger with 213hp.

Another factor is CO2 emissions. All powertrain options in the Landtrek exceed 200g/km meaning the maximum in excise taxation for pickups; several models from the Japanese camp have emissions below that level.

But the most crucial aspect is no other than Peugeot’s presence in Thailand, where it is still too small to serve local pickup demand. As well, it has no factory to accommodate assembly for the Landtrek.

Despite having a competitive product, a Thai assembly facility, over 100 dealerships nationwide and strong financial backing, MG has yet to get anywhere with its all-new Extender launched late last year.

According to sales figures from last year, the best monthly sales recorded by the Extender was 162 in November. In that same period, over 14,000 Revos were sold by Toyota.