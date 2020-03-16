2020 Mitsubishi Xpander Cross: Thai pricing and specs

Jacked-up version of regular mini-MPV wants a slice of action from the Honda BR-V.

Mitsubishi Motors Thailand has expanded its Xpander model lineup to broaden its appeal in the sub-1 million baht of recreational vehicles.

Joining the regular model is the so-called Xpander Cross, which essentially is a jacked-up version featuring slightly more rugged looks and ground clearance.

Priced at 899,000 baht in just one grade, the Indonesian-built Xpander Cross sports new 17in wheels, roof rails, exterior claddings and 20mm higher ride height, at 225mm.

As a result, it’s slightly longer, wider and taller than the normal model, which retails at 40,000 baht less in the same seven-seat form.

The drivetrain is unchanged in the Xpander Cross: 105hp 1.5-litre petrol engine, four-speed automatic and front-wheel drive.

The closest rival to the Xpander Cross is the Honda BR-V, which comes with 117hp 1.5-litre petrol motor and a pricetag of 835,000 baht in SV three-row guise.



