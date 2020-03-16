2020 Lamborghini Huracan EVO RWD: Thai pricing and specs

Italian supercar loses a drive shaft, 30hp of power and five million baht off the price tag.

Renazzo Motor, the authorised importer of Lamborghini in Thailand, has officially launched the latest version in its Huracan model lineup.

Aimed at enthusiasts wanting a driving experience of traditionally powered supercars, the Huracan EVO RWD features just rear-wheel drive instead of the usual all-wheel setup found in most other Huracans.

To suit its positioning and drivability, the 5.2-litre naturally aspirated V10 in the Huracan EVO RWD has been tuned to 610hp – 30hp less than in the all-wheel drive Huracan EVO.

In order to make the driving experience as fun as possible, Lamborghini has tuned the traction control system in the Huracan EVO RWD to allow for some wheel slip when driving on the limit while also maintaining the required safety net.

The Huracan EVO RWD is distinguished with restyled front air intakes and 19in wheels with Pirelli P Zero tyres. Inside, Lamborghini has fitted an updated infotainment system.

Although mid-engined supercars with rear-wheel drive aren’t uncommon, the decision to offer a two-wheel drive Huracan also allows for a lower price point of 19.8 million baht. Its four-wheel drive counterpart costs 24.59 million baht.