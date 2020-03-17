2020 Audi Q7 facelift: Thai prices and specs

Luxury SUV gets a mid-life update with tweaked looks, semi-digital interior but same diesel engine.

The Q7, one of the most popular SUVs from Audi in Thailand, is now available with a mid-life update via importer Meister Technik.

Audi’s rival for the BMW X5, Mercedes-Benz GLE and Volvo XC90 gets a more accentuated front grille as in the brand’s other latest SUVs. The rear end has also been slightly tweaked in appearance.

The interior of the facelifted Q7 becomes more hi-tech thanks to the inclusion of two new touchscreens on the centre console.

However, the digital instrument panel, known as Virtual Cockpit in Audi speak, is not available in the Thai-spec Q7 as the extra cost for it is said to be considerably higher than in other models. Audis officially sold in Thailand with three electronic screens include the Q8, A8, A7 and A6.

Aside this analogue instrument panel, an unchanged diesel-turbo still lurks under the bonnet despite the availability of a new mild hybrid in Europe. The 3.0-litre V6 of the so-called 45 TDI Quattro variant produces 249hp in Thai specification.

There are two specs for the revised Q7 in Thailand: S-Line going for 5.299 million baht (up from 4.799 million baht tagged on the pre-facelift model) and regular trim costing 4.849 million baht.

The Q7’s main competition all have diesel power to choose from. They include the 265hp X5 30d priced at 5.659 million baht, 245hp GLE300d (5.19 million baht) and 235hp XC90 D5 (4.19 million baht).