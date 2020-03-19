Volvo launches XC60 with racy Polestar upgrades

A 422hp plug-in hybrid makes it the most attractively priced performance SUV in-class.

Volvo Cars Thailand has introduced a souped-up version of the XC60 premium mid-size SUV.

Forming as the basis for this particular performance-oriented SUV by Polestar is the T8 AWD variant, whose 407hp of combined power has been boosted to 422hp.

Thanks to some software upgrades, torque of the 2.0-litre plug-in hybrid has also risen from 640Nm to 670Nm.

Aiding for a sportier driving experience in the so-called XC60 T8 AWD Polestar Engineered are strut bar, plus beefier dampers and brakes, the latter featuring painted calipers fitted within bespoke 21in wheels.

Some other visual details also separate the exterior and interior from the regular model. Priced at 4.39 million baht, this special XC60 is the most attractively priced performance SUV in-class.

Although not a direct rival, the Mercedes-AMG GLC43 Coupe comes closest in matching the XC60 T8 AWD Polestar Engineered for price and performance.

The locally assembled GLC43 comes with 390hp 3.0-litre twin-turbo V6 costing 4.99 million baht.