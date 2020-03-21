New Hyundai Elantra goes bold for 2020

Heavy creases have been given to Korea’s all-new C-segment sedan.

Does it have anything to do with the i30?

While Hyundai has just given the i30 a mid-life facelift in Europe recently, it has revealed the all-new Elantra, aka Avante in Korea, in the US.

Despite their different names, they are essentially family cars for the C-segment dominated by the Toyota Corolla sedan and Volkswagen Golf hatchback; the Elantra and i30 are the respective contenders.

The Elantra sedan is now entering its sixth generation with bold looks inspired by its Sonata bigger brother. Note the heavy creases applied around the Elantra.

Inside, Hyundai has caught up with the digital trend installing electronic screens on the fascia. The Korean maker is also making noises of a roomy in-class cabin.

The 2,720mm wheelbase, in particular, is 20mm longer than before to the benefit of better legroom. Like with most other cars these days, the Elantra is longer and wider overall yet shorter in height for a more dynamic appearance.

Any interesting engines?

As the Elantra has been unveiled in the US, the engines announced are suited accordingly.

There’s 146hp 2.0-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine mated to CVT automatic transmission. On the eco-front of things, there’s 139hp 1.6-litre petrol-electric hybrid with six-speed dual-clutch automatic.

The European i30, on the other hand, has embraced downsized petrol-turbo engines with 48V mild hybrid technologies. The petrol units displace either 1.0 or 1.5 litres, while the diesel has a 1.6-litre capacity. All have seven-speed dual-clutchers.

Hyundai is promising a better driving experience in the new Elantra thanks to a platform that’s said to be both lighter and more rigid than ever. The exact improvements haven’t been revealed in numbers, though.

Any chance of seeing it again in Thailand?

The Elantra is one of those Hyundais that have been appeared on and off in Thai showrooms over the past generations due mainly to taxation.

The most recent appearance was the fifth-generation model sold some five years back with a 2.0-litre non-turbo petrol engine and six-speed torque-converter automatic.

Combined with sub-1 million baht prices, thanks to it being assembled in Malaysia and imported to Thailand with Afta trade perks, the Elantra offered a reasonable package in showrooms but somehow didn’t sell as expected.

As a result, sales ceased ever since. The core-selling model for Hyundai in Thailand at the moment is the H1/Starex people-carrying van, while battery electric vehicles like the Ioniq and Kona have yet to make a sales impact.