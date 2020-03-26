Section
2020 BMW X6: Thai pricing and specs
Auto
News

2020 BMW X6: Thai pricing and specs

published : 26 Mar 2020 at 08:52

writer: Richard Leu

Coupe version of X5 comes with six-cylinder diesel and a host of driver-assist tech.

BMW Thailand has renewed its presence in the luxury SUV-cum-coupe with the introduction of the third-generation X6.

Codenamed G06, the sporty cousin of the X5 is available with a six-cylinder diesel engine, eight-speed automatic and all-wheel drive transmission.

Unlike before, the 3.0-litre diesel-turbo isn’t specially detuned for the Thai market. The new X6 gets the original 265hp output, like in the current X5 30d, X7 30d and 730Ld. The last-generation model had 218hp to evade the now-defunct 220hp tax barrier.

Priced at 7.299 million baht, which includes the brand’s warranties, the X6 is 300k dearer than the outgoing model but has more standard items especially those pertaining to driving aids. The only trim available is the popular M Sport.

Even so, this particular X6 is still cheaper in price than the Porsche Cayenne Coupe, the latest entrant to this segment highlighting 340hp V6 petrol-turbo going for 8.6 million baht.

Archrival Mercedes-Benz is also planning to introduce the latest generation of the GLE Coupe in Thailand this year. The previous model came in either V6 petrol or diesel form.

COMMENT (2)
