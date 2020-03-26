Section
Other Services
About Us
SUBSCRIBE E-PAPER
Digital Products
Today's Bangkok Post newspaper
TODAY’S PAPER
BangkokPost.com
BMW adds petrol variant to 6 Series GT range in Thailand
Auto
News

BMW adds petrol variant to 6 Series GT range in Thailand

published : 26 Mar 2020 at 13:01

writer: Richard Leu

Four-cylinder 630i comes with 258hp and is 300k cheaper than diesel version.

After introducing the 6 Series Gran Turismo with a sole diesel model, BMW Group Thailand has added a second engine variance in the guise of a petrol motor.

Dubbed 630i GT and shipped over to Thai shores from Malaysia, the petrol-powered Six comes with 2.0-litre four-cylinder unit producing 258hp and 400Nm.

It’s hooked up to the brand’s usual eight-speed automatic transmission and is also used in the 330i sedan and Z4 30i roadster.

Priced at 4.399 million baht in M Sport trim, the 630i GT is 300k dearer than the 630d GT. The latter comes with 265hp/620Nm 3.0-litre diesel-turbo.

Spun off from the 5 Series, the 6 Series GT has a versatile body in tall hatchback style. Rivals play it quite differently with the Audi A7 Sportback being a sleek fastback of the A6 and Mercedes-Benz CLS a coupe-like sedan of the E-Class.

The most price-affordable versions include the A7 Sportback 45 TFSI with 245hp of 2.0-litre petrol-turbo power costing 4.399 million baht; the CLS300d also has 245hp albeit a 2.0-litre diesel-turbo going for 4.43 million baht.


Do you like the content of this article?
COMMENT (2)
MOST RECENT
World

Gold market facing unprecedented turmoil

NEW YORK: From South Africa’s ultra-deep mine shafts to vaults underneath London, from metals traders in New York skyscrapers to main-street sellers of coins: the global gold market is being tested like never before.

13:43
Business

Japanese firms in Thailand sustain sales drop due to virus scare

Eighty percent of Japanese firms operating in Thailand are suffering from falling sales and other adverse effects of the coronavirus, according to a survey.

13:42
Thailand

More infections

The Public Health Ministry reports 111 new local cases of coronavirus disease, raising the total to 1,045, but deaths remain unchanged at four.

13:32