2020 BMW M8 Competition Coupe: Thai pricing and specs
published : 26 Mar 2020 at 16:42
writer: Richard Leu
High-performance flagship comes in most potent form with a price to match.
BMW Group Thailand is making official imports of the all-new M8 Coupe, the brand’s most potent and expensive model yet.
Priced at 17.999 million baht, the M8 Coupe is available in Thailand in just one spec: Competition, boasting 625hp from a 4.4-litre twin-turbo V8 good for a 0-100kph of 3.2sec.
The second most powerful 8 Series Coupe is the M850i xDrive powered by a similarly sized V8 but producing 530hp for a slower 3.6sec. It is five million baht cheaper than the M8 Competition.
Despite sharing the same eight-speed torque-converter automatic, the M8 has a more sophisticated all-wheel drive setup in which the driver can select pure rear-drive.
The M8 Competition Coupe has no direct rival in the Thai sports cars market, although there are several close-by alternatives.
The Aston Martin Vantage and Mercedes-AMG GT are front-engined cars but with just two seats. Both come with less power and cost slightly less than the M8.
The pending 911 Turbo S from Porsche, meanwhile, has four seats like in the M8 but is more powerful with 650hp and a super-quick 2.7sec 0-100kph time. Thai prices should nudge 20 million baht.