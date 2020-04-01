Subaru launches GT Edition pack for Forester

Style-led parts are aimed at lifting exterior appeal; 360deg vision also offered.

TC Subaru Thailand has launched the Forester GT Edition coming with visual style-led parts costing 100,000 baht in total.

Most are aero bits, like front, side and rear skirts, as well as roof-mounted spoiler at the back. The 18-inch wheels are also different from the regular Forester, and there’s a 360deg camera screen and specially upholstered seats inside the vehicle.

As the 156hp 2.0-litre petrol engine is unchanged, the exterior add-ons are more for show rather than dynamic improvements. The base model used for the GT Edition costs 1.45 million baht.

Subaru says GT Edition is designed exclusively for Asian markets by Subaru and Giken. The Forester is the second Subaru to get GT Edition after the XV.

Some car fans regard GT Edition as an alternative to the brand’s reputation of bland and conservative styling.