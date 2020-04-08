2020 Bentley Flying Spur: Thai pricing and specs

Ultra-luxurious sedan initially comes with 12-cylinder power and is around 10 million baht cheaper than the Rolls-Royce Ghost.

The all-new Bentley Flying Spur is now available officially through Bentley Bangkok, part of AAS Auto Service that also holds import rights for Porsche in Thailand.

Priced from 22.9 million baht, the ultra-luxurious sedan initially comes with the brand’s unique 6.0-litre twin-turbo W12 engine developing 635hp.

Transmission is via eight-speed dual-clutch automatic driving all four wheels; four-wheel steering is also available in the Flying Spur whose technical credentials are shared with the Porsche Panamera.

Although the Flying Spur could be seen like a four-door version of the Continental GT coupe and convertible models, many design cues, body parts and interior elements are of its own.

Rolls-Royce is another British luxury car marque that also makes posh sedans but tends to price them higher from those offered by Bentley. The Ghost, costing around 10 million baht more than Flying Spur, has 571hp 6.6-litre twin-turbo V12.

The Mercedes-Maybach S560, meanwhile, comes with 630hp 4.0-litre V8 going for 17.54 million baht. The Panamera Executive, in stretched form and tech-savvy 680hp Turbo S E-Hybrid outfit, asks for 21.7 million baht.

The Flying Spur, now in its third generation, comes at a time when production of the bigger Mulsanne limo comes to an end. People at Bentley say the new Flying Spur is an indirect replacement for the Mulsanne.