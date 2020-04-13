New Genesis G90 chases Merc E-Class and BMW 5 Series market

Flagship limo from Korean renewed in next-gen form with claimed class-leading levels of cabin comfort.

It’s trying to look like a Bentley!

These are the first official pictures of the Genesis G90 launched first in Korea before hitting US showrooms later this year.

Because the G90, succeeding the second-generation G80, needs to stand out in the market dominated by the Mercedes-Benz E-Class and BMW 5 Series, Genesis has given it an aggressive look aping that of a Bentley and a sloping rear end like the Audi A7 Sportback.

The 5m-long G90 has the cabin space (3m wheelbase) to pip its intended rivals and sits on a rear-drive or all-wheel platform. As Genesis is owned by Hyundai-Kia, there’s a good chance the Kia K9 getting this floorplan in next-gen form later this year.

Exuding its luxury intentions, the G90 is trimmed with fine materials, electronic displays and a suite of driver-assist technologies. Ten airbags are standard plus another one between the front seats to reduce possible injuries during a side impact.

That’s nice. What are the hybrids like?

Given that the G90 has the formidable task of rattling the presence the German luxury carmakers – like how Lexus ES is currently doing – you’d expect it come with some kind of electrification.

Sorry, the lineup is conventional including 304hp 2.0-litre petrol-turbo and 380hp 3.5-litre V6; 210hp 2.2-litre diesel-turbo is also available but mainly for Europe. All get eight-speed torque-converter auto.

What Genesis is boasting about in the G90 are superior levels of cabin comfort including improved door sealing, sound insulation of the engine and sound-reducing wheel.

These days, it’s hard to argue that these particularly aspects are of utmost importance in luxury cars and not merely the driving experience, which Genesis has nothing to boast about in the G90 at the moment.

Any chance of seeing coming to SEA?

Sales prospects are very slim for Genesis penetrating the luxury market in this region simply due to one main reason: high taxes prohibiting competitive prices of most cars imported in completely built-up form.

Some people at the Thai Hyundai office have once discussed the idea of bringing Genesis to the country. But the current state of play simply doesn’t make financial (or emotional) sense to the marketers.

Unless one does things like Audi, which has no assembly lines in this region and fights with tight margins, only then would something like a G90 limo, or GX80 SUV, appear on Thai roads.