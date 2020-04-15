Toyota unveils new Harrier for 2020

Compact SUV enters fourth generation with evolutionary looks, TNGA platform and new petrol engines.

It has a very subtle makeover in design…

These are the first official pictures of the Toyota Harrier, which is entering its fourth generation ahead of a Japanese debut in June this this year.

As with its predecessor, the latest compact SUV from Japan has a tidy appearance thanks to simple proportions. The angular rear end with thin tail lamp running across it evokes some Jaguar design.

The Harrier is based on Toyota’s latest TNGA platform that’s also used in the C-HR and RAV4 SUVs, as such. Overall dimensions are 20mm longer, 20mm wider and 30mm lower than before. The 2,690mm wheelbase is 30mm greater than ever.

As with all previous Harriers, the cabin of the fourth-gen model boasts five-seat-layout with a focus on comfort. Apart from TFT instrument panel, there’s a prominent 12.3in infotainment screen and large glass roof with automatic tint adjustment.

Does it get a hybrid system from the Camry?

Toyota has announced two new engines for the Harrier both equipped with front-wheel drive and CVT automatic transmission; all-wheel drive is available in selected models.

The first one is a naturally aspirated 2.0-litre engine producing 171hp and 207Nm of torque. This M20A-labelled engine forms the basis of the hybrid powertrain in the Lexus UX250h sold in Thailand and other Toyotas elsewhere.

The second unit is the A25A-coded 2.5-litre petrol-electric hybrid as used in today’s Camry Hybrid developing the same 218hp of combined power. In the all-wheel drive Harrier, power is slightly higher at 222hp.

Is the Harrier only a JDM?

Like in third generation, sales of the Harrier would be focused mainly in Japan with some other countries like Malaysia and Singapore getting it as well. Which is why the Harrier wouldn’t merely be a JDM (Japanese Domestic Model).

Thailand has never received the Harrier on an official basis, even though it managed to win some hearts of loyal customers via the Thai grey market with prices ranging from 2-2.5 million baht. Highlights include driving comfort, as well as product reliability.

People at Toyota Motor Thailand believe that an SUV with such prices should be left to Lexus, Toyota’s upmarket badge which has both the UX and NX in this price vicinity.

There’s also a rumour that the Thai Toyota office wants to start localising production of the RAV4 after a sales hiatus of more than 25 years in the country. The RAV4 is a theoretical competitor for the likes of the Honda CR-V in the 1.5 million baht price range.