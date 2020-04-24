Toyota gives new Yaris Cross SUV more distinction and hybrid option

Urban crossover gets petrol-electric four-pot and more stylish body than normal hatchback.

It’s just a jacked-up Yaris, right?

These are first official pictures of the all-new Yaris Cross from Toyota. It was supposed to make its world debut at last month’s Geneva motor show which was cancelled due to coronavirus lockdown.

As its name suggests, the Yaris Cross is based on the regular hatchback, itself renewed in all-new form in Europe and Japan but not in Thailand yet.

The Yaris Cross sits on the brand’s latest TNGA platform (GA-B for B-segment ones) and utilises the same 2,560mm wheelbase and five-seat interior design of the five-door hatchback.

In visual terms, though, the Yaris Cross isn’t merely a jacked-up Yaris. The exterior sheet metal is bespoke, as well as the grille and lights. It’s a different design, bluntly put, unlike the one that’s still lurking in Thai showrooms with just new lipstick.

Is the hybrid shared with the C-HR?

As the Yaris Cross is a compact SUV for the lower end of the B-segment (the C-HR is styled-led option for the upper end), it gets a smaller petrol-electric system whose combustion engine is sized at 1.5-litre.

There’s also a non-hybrid version of this 1.5-litre four-cylinder. No official outputs have been announced yet for both options, although sources indicate that power should be over 100hp.

Apart from the standard CVT automatic and front-drive version, the hybrid gets an all-wheel drive variant whereby the rear wheels are electrically driven. It’s not designed primarily for mud-trekking, mind, but for enhanced traction on slippery, wintery road surfaces in Europe and Japan.

Will sales be limited to just those places?

Toyota says the Yaris Cross will be launched in Japan in the third quarter of this year and by mid-2021 in Europe.

It still can’t be confirmed whether the Yaris Cross will be coming to Thailand like you see here, although it stands a good chance in succeeding the current model (which is currently tailored to meet Ecocar II rules with a smaller 1.2-litre engine).

The petrol-electric engine of the new Yaris Cross can meet special excise taxation in Thailand made for hybrids. And if it does, the Yaris Cross can fill the price gap below 950,000 baht of the C-HR to attract even more sales. The non-hybrid could be priced even lower if a 1.2-litre petrol-turbo unit, for one, is considered.

In a nutshell, the new Yaris Cross with a hybrid motor would be a formidable option for the new-generation of car buyers wanting something eco-friendly, compact for urban use and reasonably affordable in price terms.