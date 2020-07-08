Bentley gives Bentayga mid-cycle refresh for 2020

Posh SUV to eventually focus on price-led Hybrid model with four- and five-seat options in Thailand.

The Bentley Bentayga, the first luxury SUV to hit the 20 million baht sector in the Thai luxury car market, has been given a mid-life refresh by its parent firm in the UK.

After more than three years in capturing both old customers and new buyers alike, the Bentayga has been tweaked mostly in appearance and specification.

Key visual changes include more angular vents and less round lights on both the front and rear ends for a sleeker overall appearance. The grille has also been designed in a way to look more protruding from the side.

And apart from the new wheels, the interior has been upgraded with the latest in infotainment and 10.9in screen with all kinds of connectivity available. Expect the high levels of personalisation to continue.

The engine lineup remains unchanged including the 550hp 4.0-litre V8 petrol. The 6.0-litre W12 produces either 608hp in regular form and 635hp in go-faster Speed. The ultra-sophisticated 435hp 4.0-litre V8 diesel isn’t being mentioned anymore.

Transmission for all choices consist of eight-speed torque-converter automatic and variable all-wheel drive system.

There’s also the 462hp 3.0-litre six-pot plug-in hybrid which is the most important variance for Thailand due to excise tax of just 8% when compared to 40% applied elsewhere in the Bentayga range.

However, the sub-20 million baht Hybrid in facelifted form has yet to be announced and will come separately from V8, the launch model.

Seating options for the Thai market should focus on both four- and five-seat variants aimed at chaffueur-driven owners and families respectively.

The former target group is also catered with the just-launched Flying Spur sedan in latest-gen form.