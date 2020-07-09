Audi RS roars into Thailand with throat-slashing prices

Three distinctive models make those from BMW and Mercedes-Benz look expensive and ordinary.

Meister Technik, the authorised importer of Audi in Thailand, has finally begun its RS offensive in the country with the launch of three aggressively priced models.

The chosen trio for the attack include the racy RS TT Coupe, legendary RS 4 Avant with its signature estate body and RS Q8 sporting a modern-day SUV-coupe apparel.

The RS TT is based on one of Audi’s most popular models in Thailand due to its iconic sports car styling. It has a unique 2.5-litre five-cylinder petrol-turbo engine developing 400hp. It reaches 0-100kph in 3.7sec with seven-speed dual-clutch automatic and all-wheel drive.

Priced at 5.299 million baht, the TT RS Coupe is over a million baht cheaper the 407hp BMW M2 Competition. Standard in TT RS is sports exhaust and adaptive suspension

The RS 4 Avant is in an even more unique position when it comes to matching up competition. Even though the BMW M3 (soon to be replaced globally) and Mercedes-AMG C63, none had an estate body to match the Audi in Thailand.

Back in Europe, the RS 4 Avant has been making a name since the RS 2 pioneer with its supercar-slaying performance and everyday practicality. The concept continues today.

The RS 4 Avant features 450hp 3.0-litre twin-turbo V6 and eight-speed torque-converter automatic driving all for wheels for all-weather and driving performance security, as well.

The best news is price. At 5.899 million baht, the RS 4 Avant is nearly half of what those two sedans from rival brands would ask for.

But nothing beats the RS Q8. Dubbed the flagship of Audi’s current RS portfolio, the SUV-cum-coupe receives 4.0-litre twin-turbo V8 pumping out a staggering 600hp.

That’s only 50hp less than what the familiar V8 produces in the Lamborghini Urus, another Volkswagen Group member making a super-SUV using the same platform, engine, eight-speed auto and all-wheel drive bits. But the RS Q8 costs 10.899 million baht - half the Urus in the price.

This would pile lots of pressure on the latest generations of the BMW X6 and Mercedes-AMG GLE63 Coupe, both of which have yet to come to Thailand.