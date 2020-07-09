Section
Other Services
About Us
SUBSCRIBE EPAPER
Digital Products
Today's Bangkok Post newspaper
TODAY’S PAPER
BangkokPost.com
Toyota debuts 2020 Corolla Cross in Thailand
Auto
News

Toyota debuts 2020 Corolla Cross in Thailand

published : 9 Jul 2020 at 14:18

writer: Richard Leu

Second compact SUV offers more utility for the family that the style-led C-HR.

In a bid to widen its customer base, Toyota Motor Thailand has introduced a second compact SUV in the one million baht segment.

Called Corolla Cross and based on the brand’s latest TNGA platform, the five-seat SUV highlights proper interior and boot space for the family, plus an appearance similar to that of the Corolla sedan.

Toyota’s first SUV for this sector was C-HR with a bold styling. However, the raked roofline compromised rear accommodation making the vehicle more suitable for singles and young families.

“This was the issue facing us. Which is why we decided to introduce another model in this price range rather than chasing for more sales lower down with a smaller one,” says a source.

Although the Corolla Cross shares the same 2,640mm wheelbase as the C-HR, it has greater dimensions elsewhere including 4,460mm length (+100mm), 1,825mm width (+30mm) and (+55mm) 1,620mm height to compete more effectively with the Mazda CX-30.

Other crucial players in this segment including the aging Honda HR-V, Nissan Kicks, Peugeot 2008 and MG ZS, the only one here to include a battery-electric version.

The engine range of the Corolla Cross and the C-HR is the same. There’s the choice of either 140hp 1.8-litre petrol or 122hp 1.8-litre petrol-electric, both with CVT automatic driving just the front wheels.

Easing the co-existence of the Corolla Cross and C-HR in Thai showrooms is an adjusted pricing policy to keep the former slighter dearer. Both have similar levels of safety equipment on both the passive and active sides.

The entry-level model for the non-hybrid Corolla Cross goes for 989,000 baht (the introductory 959,000 baht stays until Sept), while the hybrid is spread over three trims: Smart 1.019 million, Premium 1.089 million and Premium Safety 1.199 million baht.

Earlier this year, Toyota unveiled the Yaris Cross for Europe and Japan with a smaller package and 1.5-litre hybrid engine. Toyota hopes to reinforce its global lineup of SUVs to match those of Volkswagen and Hyundai.

Do you like the content of this article?
COMMENT
MOST RECENT
Business

Signs of trouble

The closure of picturesque Palio could point to more troubles to come for struggling tourist attractions in Khao Yai, as the pandemic deters even domestic travellers.

14:46
Life

<i>Glee</i> star Naya Rivera missing, feared drowned

LOS ANGELES: <i>Glee</i> star Naya Rivera is missing and feared drowned at a California lake, local officials said, with rescuers to continue a search for her on Thursday.

14:45
Auto

Toyota debuts 2020 Corolla Cross in Thailand

Second compact SUV offers more utility for the family that the style-led C-HR.

14:18