2020 BMW X3 xDrive 30e M Sport: Thai price and specs

Mid-size SUV finally joins plug-in hybrid fray in Thailand to rival the Mercedes-Benz GLC300e and Volvo XC60 T8.

BMW Thailand has launched the much-awaited plug-in hybrid version of the X3 as an alternative to the diesel variant – a two-pronged attack also used by the bigger X5.

The so-called X3 xDrive 30e comes with the same 292hp 2.0-litre petrol-electric system used in the 330e sedan. The Thai-built, semi-electric SUV comes in only one trim: M Sport costing 3.629 million baht.

Despite being the latest player to join the plug-in hybrid scene in Thailand, the 30e is the dearest around.

The Mercedes-Benz GLC300e AMG Dynamic and Volvo XC60 T80 R-Design are priced at 3.479 million ad 3.59 million baht respectively with a similarly sized 2.0-litre petrol engine.

Like the 30e, both rivals have an all-electric driving range of nearly 50km. While the Volvo boasts 407hp of outright power, the Mercedes brags 700Nm of torque from a 320hp system.