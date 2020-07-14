2020 Honda CR-V facelift: Thai prices and specs

Popular SUV now focuses on petrol version rather than the pricey diesel variant.

After remaining relatively quiet on new products this year, Honda Automobiles Thailand has given its CR-V a mid-life facelift.

The popular SUV gets some subtle exterior upgrades like new bumpers, lights and 18in wheels. The sequential LED turning lamps and shiny black plastic on the grille are the highlights.

There are more driving aids from the Honda Sensing package being made available in the CR-V, as well as a panoramic sunroof.

The engine range remains unchanged: 160hp 1.6-litre diesel-turbo and nine-speed torque-converter automatic and E85-capable 173hp 2.4-litre petrol with CVT auto.

However, the Thai Honda office is now focusing on the petrol variant. There are four grades depending on the availability of drivetrain (FWD or AWD) and seating (5 or 7) ranging from 1.369-1.579 million baht.

The sole diesel trim is fully specced with Honda Sensing, AWD and seven seats going for 1.759 million baht.