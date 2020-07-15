2021 Ford Bronco eyes hardcore 4x4 market

Iconic nameplate to return to showrooms after 25-year hiatus eyeing the Jeep Wrangler and Land Rover Defender.

After some unfavourable conditions around the world this year, Ford has finally unleashed the first official pictures of the Bronco.

The iconic 4x4, last made in 1996 in fifth-generation form, primarily takes its aim at the Jeep Wrangler, although it may also snare punters of the more upmarket Land Rover Defender and Mercedes-Benz G-Class.

The all-new Bronco is available in both two- and four-door forms with configurable pickup-style bodies. The larger of the two, for one, sits on a wheelbase measuring nearly 3m.

The interior has been given a recreational look to suit its outdoor image but has been modernised with the use of electronic instrument panel and infotainment screen.

Two petrol-turbo engines have been announced both mated to either seven-speed manual or 10-speed automatic: 270hp 2.3-litre and 310 3.6-litre V6 Ecoboost units.

The Bronco comes with low-transfer ratios that can deal with the nastiest of articulations, according to its maker. Although it uses chassis-on-frame underpinning, the Bronco has five-link, live-axle rear suspension.

The platform is claimed to be linked to that of the new Ranger pickup due next year, but the rear suspension won’t make the vehicle be tax-friendly in Thailand explaining today’s Ranger-based Raptor going for 1.8 million baht.

However, the next Ranger could inherit that new seven-speed manual shift stick from the Bronco. Likewise, the Bronco may gain the 213hp 2.0-litre twin-turbo diesel from the Ranger (and Everest SUV derivative) in the future tuned to 240-250hp.

Despite the affiliation of these three Fords, it’s not yet known whether the American maker will capitalise on its wholly-owned factory in Rayong to build the Bronco. At the moment, Bronco assembly has only been announced in Michigan, US.