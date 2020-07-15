Section
Other Services
About Us
SUBSCRIBE EPAPER
Digital Products
Today's Bangkok Post newspaper
TODAY’S PAPER
BangkokPost.com
Ford makes Bronco more SUV-like with smaller Sport
Auto
News

Ford makes Bronco more SUV-like with smaller Sport

published : 15 Jul 2020 at 13:32

writer: Richard Leu

Alongside the tough pickup-style variants, there’s a more tarmac-friendly model with smaller body and engines.

In a bid to make the Bronco comeback as complete as possible, Ford has further announced a third and smaller body style in the guise of Sport.

Billed as a tarmac-friendly SUV with credible virtues of a usual C-segment contender, the Bronco Sport is built a smaller platform whose wheelbase measures 2.7m (it’s nearly 3m in the regular Bronco).

Using mechanical bits and interior components more familiar to Ford’s passenger cars and SUVs, the Bronco Sport is available only in five-door form.

There’s a choice of two petrol-turbo four-cylinder engines: 181hp 1.5-litre and 245hp 2.0-litre. The only transmission is eight-speed torque-converter auto with selectable off-roading modes.

Despite the Bronco Sport’s ability of appealing to global markets, Ford hasn’t announced whether sales will extend beyond North America. The regular Bronco is also being confined to that part of the world at the moment.


Do you like the content of this article?
COMMENT (1)
MOST RECENT
Auto

Ford makes Bronco more SUV-like with smaller Sport

Alongside the tough pickup-style variants, there’s a more tarmac-friendly model with smaller body and engines.

13:32
Business

China's Hainan free-trade port plan off to fast start

Duty-free sales on China's island province of Hainan surged in the first week of July after Beijing raised the annual tax-free shopping limit for tourists as part of its new free-trade port plan.

13:12
Thailand

A few more

Five new cases of coronavirus disease reported, all quarantined returnees - from the UAE, US and Singapore.

13:03