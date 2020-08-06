Gordon Murray T50 aimed at supercar purists

Highlights include 12,700rpm-redlined V12, sub-1,000kg carbonfibre body and 400mm-wide fan to aid grip.

Legendary car designer Gordon Murray has finally revealed his latest supercar creation for driving purists.

Called T50, the three-seater with dihedral doors has a similar package with the McLaren F1, the last supercar made by Murray in the 1990s which also inspired today’s McLaren Speedtail.

One of the highlights of the T50 is the naturally aspirated 3.9-litre V12 engine supplied by Cosworth.

It can rev to a record-breaking 12,700rpm and should provide an aural contest to the Porsche 911 GT3’s flat-six, Lexus LFA’s V10 and Ferrari 812 Superfast’s V12, some of the best-sounding engines car testers from the media say have ever been made.

This 12-cylinder motor makes 663hp at 11,500rpm and 467Nm at 9,000rpm. Performance hasn’t been revealed because Murray says the T50 isn’t about that and is about the driving bit owners can enjoy on a daily basis.

Gearbox is via a traditional six-speed manual whose first five ratios have been stacked closely for enhanced engine control and driving fun; the relaxed sixth gear has been tailored for fuel economy. In all, the transmission is said to weigh 80.5kg.

The all-carbonfibre body, applied on both the structure and chassis, helps for an overall weight of 986kg. The overall footprint of the T50 is said to be the size of a Cayman, slightly smaller than the 911 Carrera.

This makes the T50 comparable with some of the fastest models from Ferrari, Lamborghini, McLaren and Porsche in terms of performance. One can expect circa-3sec 0-100kph acceleration time for the T.50.

Murray is proud to say that the T50 is free from wings, skirts and spoilers giving the car a clean and classic look. However, an aerodynamic novelty comes in the form of a 400mm-wide fan at the rear end to aid stability.

The T50 has no side-view mirrors with screens mounted on each end of the interior fascia to relay the images instead.

In order to make the T50 livable on a daily basis, there’s a 10-speaker sound system and Android Auto, Apple Car Play and Bluetooth connectivity.

Only 100 of the T50 will be made, each costing around 280 million baht including tax if shipped correctly into Thailand. First deliveries are said to start in early 2022.



