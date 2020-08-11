Maserati extends Trofeo spice to 2020 Ghibli and Quattroporte

High-performance sedans get 590hp of Ferrari-tweaked power and shiny all-black interior.

In a bid to freshen their appeal once again after seven years of service in the market, Maserati has given the Ghibli and Quattroporte more power in the guise of the Trofeo treatment.

The two executive sedans, aiming to sway punters of some fast BMWs, Jaguars and Porsches, get their bumped-up performance from a Ferrari-tweaked 3.8-litre V8 engine.

Mated to the brand’s only eight-speed torque-converter automatic, the two four-door Trofeos highlight 590hp of bi-turbo power propelling the Ghibli from 0-100kph in 4.3sec and bigger Quattroporte in a slower 4.5sec.

Enhancing the driving experience is the inclusion of the brand’s Corsa driving model, which puts the engine, transmission, steering and dampers in their most aggressive modes when the drivers craves for.

Interior-wise, the souped-up Ghibli and Quattroporte receive all-black interior in the same manner as the Levante Trofeo SUV when it was launched this year in Thailand.

Despite their Trofeo status, these two Masers aren’t the fastest around when it comes to cars priced on the wrong side of 10 million baht in this tax-hungry country.

The BMW M5, for one, has 600hp 4.4-litre twin-turbo V8 and an acceleration time of 3.4sec.

The Mercedes-AMG CLS53 4Matic+, meanwhile, has 436hp and Quattroporte-equaling 4.5sec time thanks to modern stuff like clever AWD and lag-cancelling 48V mild hybrid.

In fact, the Levante Trofeo has an advantageous 3.9sec acceleration time, thanks to the fitment of Q4 AWD; the Ghibli and Quattroporte Trofeos are pure rear-drivers.