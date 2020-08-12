New Audi S3 eyes warmed-up BMW M and Mercedes-AMG compacts

Engine concept and power are exactly the same, if not the superior performance Audi has to offer.

Audi has unleashed the new-generation S3 Sportback as a direct rival for the BMW M135i and Mercedes-AMG A35.

The compact five-door hatchback shares many mechanical concepts with its competitors like transverse four-cylinder petrol-turbo engine, all-wheel drive, and automatic gearbox.

The EA888-coded engine of the Volkswagen Group produces 310hp, the same with M135i and A35. With a 0-100kph time of 4.8sec, the S3 Sportback is a sub-5sec hot hatch like its opponents.

A sedan version of the S3 is also available to compete with the M235i and CLA35. Thanks to a lighter overall weight, the four-door Audi is 0.1sec quicker, at 4.8sec, than the M235i and CLA35.

The sporty add-ons in the S3 are on the very subtle side of things when compared to the regular model especially inside where things hardly differ.

The two most notable areas of distinction outside are the usual quad oval tail pipes and heavily meshed front grille and air vents.

BMW and Mercedes-Benz, leaders in the Thai luxury car market, don’t sell compact hatchbacks due to low demand.

The CLA35 goes for 3.99 million baht, while the M235i has yet to officially sell. Only the basic 218i M Sport is sold at some 2.5 million baht.



