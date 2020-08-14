Mercedes-Benz previews interior of new S-Class

Three best official pictures so far inside Stuttgart’s all-new flagship limo due for debut in full next month.

BUTTON-FREE WORLD

Today’s Mercedes-Benz S-Class saw the brand’s introduction of the widescreen concept running half the dashboard’s length. It was great but not without ergonomic flaws, which is why the central MBUX infotainment will now switch to a tablet-style, near-free buttons screen a la Tesla to not only ease usage but reduce overlap with other functions sited elsewhere. Great.

SENSE OF OCCASION

Being in a limo with a sense of occasion is always important, and ambience lighting has played a key role in recent years. But apart from being able to adjust by millions of configurations to shame nightclubs, it can also be lit up when certain driver assistance systems are activated. Imagine blind spot detection or collision warning systems working with varying degree of light intensity.

MADE FOR QUALITY

Mercedes hopes to raise the bar in tactile quality with the introduction of even softer leather upholstery and patches around the cabin. Stuff like piano-black trim are ensured to be made hard for a truly solid build, while brushed alloy should have even more meticulous surfacing. Some inspiration could have possibly came from today’s Lexus LS rival…



