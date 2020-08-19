Section
2020 Audi A4 Avant 45 TFSI S-Line Black Edition facelift: Thai price and specs
Auto
News

published : 19 Aug 2020 at 07:45

Mild hybrid tech comes to A4 Avant for the first time although its looks should still matter more.

Meister Technik Thailand has officially introduced the facelifted A4 Avant with some tweaks and mild hybrid technology for the first time.

One of the most popular mid-size offerings through the Thai Audi importer, the estate version of the A4 features the same 45 TFSI spec: 2.0-litre petrol-turbo, seven-speed dual-clutch automatic and all-wheel drive as before.

However, power falls from 252hp to 249hp, although the fuel efficiency gain hasn’t been mentioned via the use of MHEV tech.

To maintain it sporty status, the A4 Avant comes with the usual S-Line Black Edition trim featuring bucket seats and improved interior electronics.

It's priced at 3.299 million baht – 50k more than before and slightly higher than the Volvo V60 T8 which comes with a sledge-hammer 407hp of hybrid performance in Thailand.

