Motor Expo takes over 42,000 orders

Models present new car models at Motor Expo 2022 in Nonthaburi province this month. (Photo: Pattarapong Chatpattarasill)

The Motor Expo in Nonthaburi province on Dec 1-12 took orders for more than 42,700 vehicles, generated 51-billion-baht in transactions and attracted 1.33 million visitors, according to the organiser.

Kwanchai Paphatphong said people placed orders for 42,768 vehicles - 36,679 cars and 6,089 motorcycles.

Toyota was the most popular with 6,064 units ordered, followed by 3,252 Honda cars, 2,648 Isuzu cars, 2,478 Nissan vehicles and 2,464 Suzuki.

Of the 6,089 motorcycles, the largest number of orders were for 1,839 Lambrettas and 1,408 Yamahas.

The most popular luxury cars were BMW, followed by Mercedes-Benz and Volvo.

BYD took the most orders for electric vehicles, 2,714 units, followed by MG (2,443) and NETA (827).

Sport utility vehicles attracted 53.9% of visitors, followed by 30.3% interested in passenger cars and 11.8% by pickups.

The average price of cars ordered at the expo was 1.35 million baht and motorcycles 253,699 baht. About 51 billion baht was spent at the expo, which attracted 1.33 million visitors, Mr Kwanchai said.