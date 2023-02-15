FSMART readies QR code charging kiosks

The Ginka EV charger can conveniently be installed on a wall or on a post.

Forth Smart Service Plc (FSMART), the country's largest top-up machine provider under the Boonterm brand, is set to launch electric vehicle (EV) charging kiosks that accommodate QR code payment via mobile banking for the first time in the country.

The charging stations are operated under the Ginka EV brand.

The Ginka EV service offers convenient payment, credit accumulation, smartly designed kiosks and retractable charging cables, said Pongchai Amatanon, executive chairman of FSMART.

He said the first batch of Ginka EV kiosks will be installed at 5,000 spots in buildings, condominiums and apartments this year.

Ginka, or chameleon in English, reflects the innovative services which are adaptable and environmentally friendly, said Mr Pongchai.

"EV charger point service has great potential as EVs are gradually adopted in the country, although there are several players in the charging point business, including those in petrol stations," he said.

Users of other EV charging stations may have to download the operators' apps to make payments, which consumers may find inconvenient, said Mr Pongchai.

However, users of the Ginka charging station can use their mobile banking apps to make payments through QR codes, the same method for Tao Bin smart beverage vending machines, operated by Forth Vending, an affiliate of FSMART.

Tao Bin vending machines have seen a good response from customers, Mr Pongchai said. There are some 5,000 Tao Bin machines available at present.

"Our Ginka chargers are wholly designed and produced by Forth Corporation," he said. Forth Corporation is the biggest shareholder of FSMART.

The Ginka EV charger can conveniently be installed on a wall or a post.

According to Mr Pongchai, Ginka kiosks are easy to install, either on a wall or on a pedestal with a smart cabling system.

The charging station also offers a credit system tied to users' mobile phones, for which the firm has secured a patent, he said.

The cable retraction system keeps the charging cable and connector overhead.

The EV cable retractor uses a spring-loaded tether to suspend and store the cord. The retractors keep spaces safe and organised.

The service is available around the clock and comes with a lifetime warranty with remote and onsite maintenance.

It supports remote connection and smart cloud-based management software that can save time and money, he said.

Mr Pongchai said Forth Corp started developing EV charging stations five years ago.

Forth Corp focuses on three major sectors comprising electronic manufacturing, enterprise solutions and smart services.

Regarding smart services, Forth Corp has two subsidiaries: FSMART and Forth Vending.

Forth Corp has a 50.8% stake in FSMART and owns 45% of Forth Vending. FSMART also holds a 19.3% stake in Forth Vending.