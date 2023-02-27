Peugeot charges ahead

Peugeot is set to launch its e-2008 electric car and 408 plug-in hybrid at the upcoming Bangkok International Motor Show next month.

Sunthornphan Dechathes, CEO of Peugeot distributor Belfort Automobile (Thailand), said both models will be imported from France, while other Peugeot models on sale in Thailand -- the 2008, 3008 and 5008 -- are imported from Malaysia.

"Although the two new electrified models attract less excise tax, they still suffer from 80% import duty, while the Malaysian-assembled models enjoy 0% import duty thanks to AFTA," he said.

In 2022 Peugeot sales in Thailand reached 590 units, an increase of 34% over the previous year. During the past three years, the company sold a total of 1,618 units, and has a target of reaching 1,000 units per year, Sunthornphan said.

The e-2008 comes equipped with a 136hp electric motor and 45kWh battery for a range of up to 345km.

In Europe there are 225hp and 180hp hybrid powertrain choices for the 408 C-segment fastback. Both variants feature a 12.4kWh battery offering an electric range of approximately 65km.

Belfort is also the official importer of Jeep vehicles in Thailand, but sales have yet to grow due to supply glitches during the past year. The company delivered just 46 vehicles to customers but plans to sell up to 150 units in 2023.