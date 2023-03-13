Nissan shows Sport

Section
Auto
News

published : 13 Mar 2023 at 04:30

newspaper section: Life

Nissan Terra Sport PPV. Sattaphan Kantha
Nissan Terra Sport PPV. Sattaphan Kantha

Nissan has introduced the Terra Sport PPV which now features styling upgrades made popular by the Navara Pro Series pickup.

They include Nissan's Stealth Gray exterior colour as well as several gloss-black exterior enhancements all around the vehicle. The interior gets similarly hued styling, which includes black seat upholstery with grey stitching.

The Terra VL 4WD 7AT Sport is priced at 1,555,000 baht; other variants include the VL 4WD 7AT (1,519,000 baht); VL 2WD 7AT (1,449,000 baht); and E 2WD 7AT (1,199,000 baht).

The Terra comes with a 2.3-litre twin-turbo diesel engine pumping out 190hp and 450Nm of torque mated to a seven-speed automatic transmission.

The Terra Sport comes with intelligent safety package as well as a fully equipped cabin with Nissan Connect, Apple Carplay/Android Auto, five USB ports, an 11-inch monitor with TV stick, wireless phone charger and Bose sound system.

Meanwhile, second-row seats are auto-tumbling allowing easy access to the third row, and the powered tailgate incorporates a kick gesture that's helpful for loading heavy items.

