Section
Other Services
About Us
Other
SUBSCRIBE
Digital Products
Today's Bangkok Post newspaper
TODAY’S PAPER
BangkokPost.com
BCPG unveils battery production tie-up
Auto
News

BCPG unveils battery production tie-up

published : 14 Mar 2023 at 04:39

newspaper section: Business

writer: Yuthana Praiwan

Mr Niwat, centre left, and Mr Jia, centre right, at an MoU signing ceremony in Bangkok to jointly develop batteries for electric vehicles as well as factory owners and households.
Mr Niwat, centre left, and Mr Jia, centre right, at an MoU signing ceremony in Bangkok to jointly develop batteries for electric vehicles as well as factory owners and households.

SET-listed BCPG Plc, the clean power arm of Bangchak Corporation Plc, has joined forces with Xiamen Ampace Technology to sell batteries, amid rising demand from households and electric motorcycle drivers.

The partnership aims to establish a battery manufacturing plant to serve Thai and Southeast Asian energy markets, said Niwat Adirek, president and chief executive of BCPG.

He signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Jerry Jia, president of Xiamen Ampace Technology, to jointly develop batteries for two- and three-wheeler electric motorcycles, residential areas and industry.

Entrepreneurs in medium-scale industries are the target customers of the two companies' new battery business, said Mr Niwat.

Xiamen Ampace Technology, a joint venture between Hong Kong-based Amperex Technology and Contemporary Amperex Technology Co, runs a lithium-ion battery business, covering R&D, manufacturing, sales and services in three major fields: energy storage systems, micro-electric vehicles, and power batteries.

"Investment in the battery business could also be beneficial to existing projects of BCPG and Bangchak Group," said Mr Niwat, adding that investment details will be unveiled after a feasibility study on the battery business is finished.

Their existing projects include a Winnonie E-bike rental service platform, which provides drivers with a battery-swapping service. Drivers whose batteries are running low can replace them with fully charged ones.

The government aims to promote the use of 360,000 electric motorcycles by 2025, with a subsidy programme of 50,000 baht per unit, while the market value of electric motorcycles is expected to reach 18 billion baht.

BCPG is piloting peer-to-peer trading platforms for electricity generated by rooftop solar panels in many areas, including Town Sukhumvit 77, also known as T77.

According to BCPG, the market value of rooftop solar panels could rise by 22% per year, and is expected to reach 67 billion baht by 2025.

Rooftop solar panels used by households make up 30% of all solar panel installations in Thailand. Batteries will allow homeowners to store electricity for use at night.

Do you like the content of this article?
COMMENT
MOST RECENT
Thailand

Chuvit petitions graftbusters to probe Saksayam

Massage parlour tycoon turned whistleblower Chuvit Kamolvisit on Monday formally petitioned the National Anti-Corruption Commission (NACC) to look into four cases of alleged misconduct relating to Transport Minister Saksayam Chidchob and the Bhumjaithai Party.

07:00
Business

Fitch downgrades and withdraws Signature Bank's ratings

Rating agency Fitch on Monday downgraded Signature Bank's long-term corporate ratings to 'D' from 'BBB+' after state regulators closed the New York-based bank on Sunday.

06:56
Business

Central upbeat on luxury stores in Europe

Central Group remains confident that its luxury department stores in Europe won't be affected by inflation as they targeted high-end customers.

06:35