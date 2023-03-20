Honda unveils an affordable mini-SUV

Section
published : 20 Mar 2023 at 04:46

newspaper section: Life

Honda has launched the WR-V targeting buyers looking for a more affordable mini-SUV than current offers.

The WR-V is available in two trim levels -- SV and RS priced at 799,000 baht and 869,000 baht respectively. It's the entry-level SUV in Honda's line-up that also includes the BR-V, HR-V and CR-V.

It's powered by a 1.5-litre i-VTEV engine delivering 121hp, with an average fuel economy of 16.7kpl.

The WR-V has a standard equipment package that includes all-around LED lighting, automatic headlights and 16in alloy wheels. The RS package gets additional LED foglamps, auto-folding mirrors and 17in wheels.

Honda Sensing intelligent safety is standard across the range, with the RS getting additional Honda LaneWatch and side curtain airbags.

Honda Sensing uses a front wide-view camera to help detect cars, motorcycles, bicycles, and pedestrians. The main functions include Collision Mitigation Braking System; Lane Keeping Assist System; Road Departure Mitigation System with Lane Departure Warning; Auto High Beam; Adaptive Cruise Control; and Lead Car Departure Notification System.

Inside is a 4.2-inch TFT display, 7-inch touchscreen, Apple CarPlay/Android Auto, multi-function steering wheel, two USB ports and two 12V outlets.

Meanwhile, Honda has announced that the all-new CR-V will be launched at the Bangkok Motor Show, which starts on March 22.

The new CR-V will be available with a hybrid powertrain and a 1.5-litre turbo engine.

Honda's all-new CR-V.

