The best new bikes

This year, many new motorcycles were launched at the show, including top-of-the-range bikes that cost over 4 million baht and top-of-performance street bikes that cost nearly 2 million. But the midsized 400-800cc was the most active market segment, offering a 300-500k price range. We picked 10 new interesting motorcycles from manufacturers.

Harley-Davidson 2023 CVO Road Glide Limited 120 Anniversary Edition

Price: 4,118,000 baht

The 2023 CVO Road Glide Limited Anniversary model is an extremely limited, serialised custom bagger loaded with exclusive details, power and styling that celebrate 120 years of Harley-Davidson motorcycles. The Milwaukee-Eight 117 V-Twin engine with 117 cubic inches is the pinnacle of torque at 3,500rpm. With a tuned heavy breather intake and high-flow exhaust to maximise engine performance, it landed at this year's show as the most expensive two-wheel machine.

BRABUS 1300R

Price: 1,990,000 baht

The BRABUS 1300 R Edition 23 shares a platform with the KTM 1290 Super Duke R EVO and offers incredible power with bespoke Brabus design DNA. The L-Twin 1,301cc engine produces 180hp at 9,500rpm and is equipped with a nine-step traction control and ride modes system to ensure maximum safety. There are only 154 units available for pre-order. However, Thai collectors can purchase it from Brabus Thailand through Target Car Center.

BMW M 1000 R

Price: 1,599,000 baht

The 2023 BMW M 1000 R is at the top of the super naked class. A high-performance motorcycle designed for track use, it still includes convenience for the street, such as heated grips and cruise control. It boasts an amazing 999cc engine that produces 205hp in BMW's only offering in the super naked format and can reach a top speed of 280kph. The bike features many carbon fibre parts contributing to its agility and speed on the track and street. It compares with other M models in BMW's most recent line-up. This is the best BMW naked bike ever made.

Ducati Diavel V4

Price: 1,299,000 baht

The third-gen Diavel V4 may look familiar, but it's a completely different beast than before. The switch from the old V-twin engine to a V4 has given it new life, but that's not the end of the story. The Diavel V4 combines seemingly disparate technical, dynamic and stylistic features, such as those of sport naked and muscle cruisers, to create a vehicle capable of attracting attention in any situation. The thrilling performance of the V4 Granturismo engine is combined with surprising agility and dynamics for a motorcycle of this size.

Triumph Street Triple 765 Moto2

Price: 599,000 baht

The Moto2 Edition, limited to 765 units in each of the two race-inspired colour schemes, is the highest specification Street Triple ever made with a slew of exclusive premium details. The 765, the closest thing to a Moto2 bike for the road, has been significantly upgraded with Moto2 racing insights for class-leading power at 130hp, more torque, responsiveness and faster acceleration. New cornering ABS optimisation and switchable cornering traction control are added. Triumph Racing Yellow and Crystal White are the two available colours.

Yamaha Tracer 9 GT

Price: 569,000 baht

When Yamaha introduced the first Tracer, the sport touring world was forever changed. Its combination of thrilling torque-rich performance and exceptional long-distance comfort completely transformed the category. Aerodynamic hard cases can carry a full-face helmet and come as standard. The Tracer 9 GT is equipped with LED cornering lights and 10-stage adjustable grip heaters. This high-tech performance bike also has an up/down quick shift transmission for ultimate sports versatility. This is a true sport touring model from Yamaha.

Kawasaki Ninja ZX4R SE

Price: 360,000 baht

The new Ninja ZX-4R ushers in a 400cc revolution with an all-new in-line-four engine producing an unprecedented 75hp. Winding it up causes the tachometer to reach over 15,000rpm offering the ideal combination of on-road enjoyment and track riding potential. The new engine is housed in a chassis that has the same proportions as the Ninja ZX-25R. The trellis frame is constructed of high-tensile steel and is complemented by high-quality components such as dual front disc brakes. Tech includes TFT colour instrumentation with smartphone connectivity, integrated riding modes that link traction control and power modes, dual-direction Kawasaki quick shifter, and adjustable spring preload front fork. The 400cc class will never be the same.

Suzuki V-Strom 800 DE

Price: Not available

Suzuki V-Strom 800 DE features an all-new 776cc parallel-twin engine with 84hp and 78Nm of torque. The airbox and throttle bodies have been relocated under the seat to allow for a larger 20-litre tank, and it comes with fully adjustable Showa suspension, a 21in front and 17in rear wheel setup with spoked rims, and a steel chassis with detachable subframe, all for a 230kg curb weight. The three colours available are Champion Yellow, Glass Sparkle Black and Glass Mat Mechanical Grey.

Honda XL750 Transalp

Price: Not available

This bike drew a lot of attention for its overall design. The all-new 755cc 8V parallel twin-cylinder engine produces 90hp and 75Nm of torque, and the cylinders are plated with high-specification Ni-SiC plating to reduce friction and increase power at high rpm. Honda claims this engine is tuned for versatile performance on a dirt track, around town or out on the open road, two-up and fully loaded.

Royal Enfield Super Meteor 650

Price: Not available (Under 300,000 baht)

Finally arriving this year was the most premium motorcycle from Royal Enfield. The Super Meteor 650 is crafted with high-quality materials. The twin 648cc parallel engine is smooth as silk, as the writer test rode this model in Jalsaimer, India, at the beginning of the year (the review is coming out soon). This bike is a perfect cruiser with fantastic design, engineering and build quality that improves on the previous twin models. The price has not been finalised, but Royal Enfield said it would not be over 300,000 baht.