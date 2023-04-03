A sneak preview of the new Triton

Mitsubishi XRT Concept. Mitsubishi

Mitsubishi is ready to introduce the new Triton pickup and recently displayed the prototype at the Bangkok International Motor Show.

The Mitsubishi XRT Concept gives us a hint of what the new Triton will look like when it is launched later this year.

The Triton is Mitsubishi Motors' top-selling model manufactured at the Laemchabang factory in Thailand and the company's global strategic vehicle is exported to about 150 countries around the world.

With its first full redesign in approximately nine years, the all-new Triton will be the sixth generation of the brand's midsize pickup. After the launch in Thailand in fiscal 2023, it will be released sequentially in the Asean region, Oceania and other global markets.

The XRT Concept is characterised by a fierce expression on the front and a robust hood that continues to the side with bold, horizontally-themed styling.

It's also fitted with front and rear over fenders as well as mud-terrain tires, giving it a powerful drive to compete in gruelling rallies and the dynamism to dash across terrain. The body features a camouflage design inspired by lava rocks packed with condensed energy, and the sides have been adorned with a graphic of the 10-parallel line Ralliart brand icon that expresses Mitsubishi Motors' passion for driving.