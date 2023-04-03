Porsche unveils special edition

As part of its 30th-anniversary celebrations, Porsche Thailand has launched the first ever 30 Years Porsche Thailand edition offered in seven special colours.

Working closely with body and paint specialist Porsche Exclusive Manufaktur, Porsche Thailand will offer only 30 units of the 911 Carrera GTS, each coming with one of the seven colours that represent each day of the week in Thai culture.

They include Signal Yellow for Monday, Rubystar for Tuesday, Signal Green for Wednesday, Pastel Orange for Thursday, Riviera Blue for Friday, Ultra Violet for Saturday and Fire Red for Sunday.

There are also special exterior elements like a sportier front apron, gloss black details, bespoke "30 Years Porsche Thailand Edition" badges and special decklid inlay finished red, white and blue, corresponding to the colours of the Thai flag.

On the inside, contrasting interior pieces are finished in the corresponding exterior colour; a bespoke 30th anniversary logo adorns the headrests of the front seats, and contrasting Pebble Grey seat piping as well as cross-stitching.

A car hand-painted in all seven colours by Porsche Exclusive Manufaktur was recently at the Bangkok Motor Show.