Section
Other Services
About Us
Other
SUBSCRIBE
Digital Products
Today's Bangkok Post newspaper
TODAY’S PAPER
BangkokPost.com
Neta brand recharged with big shipment
Auto
News

Neta brand recharged with big shipment

published : 10 Apr 2023 at 05:39

newspaper section: Life

A large batch of 3,600 Neta V electric cars has arrived in Thailand and vehicles will be delivered to customers starting in May.

Alex Bao, managing director of Neta Auto (Thailand), said: "The Thai electric vehicle market has been growing at a swift pace during the past few years. There has been much interest for the Neta brand as well as a large number of back orders."

Bao added that vehicles from the 3,600-unit shipment, the largest EV shipment by a Chinese start-up company, will help clear back orders as well as cater to new orders placed at the recent Bangkok International Motor Show.

Do you like the content of this article?
COMMENT
MOST RECENT
Business

Travel revival robust

As travel continues to recover post-pandemic, nights booked in Thailand on Airbnb more than doubled last year from 2020.

09:22
Thailand

Settapong appointed as new space research chief

A Bhumjaithai MP will be the next space research chief.

08:15
Auto

Auto review: The best of all worlds

6th gen Honda CR-V combines many updates to keep it a car for everyone.

07:36