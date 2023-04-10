Neta brand recharged with big shipment

A large batch of 3,600 Neta V electric cars has arrived in Thailand and vehicles will be delivered to customers starting in May.

Alex Bao, managing director of Neta Auto (Thailand), said: "The Thai electric vehicle market has been growing at a swift pace during the past few years. There has been much interest for the Neta brand as well as a large number of back orders."

Bao added that vehicles from the 3,600-unit shipment, the largest EV shipment by a Chinese start-up company, will help clear back orders as well as cater to new orders placed at the recent Bangkok International Motor Show.