Lamborghini celebrates 60 glorious years

Lamborghini is celebrating its 60th anniversary with the launch of limited-edition models of the Huracan STO, Huracan Tecnica and Huracan EVO Spyder.

A total of 60 units are available for each model, which were unveiled at the recent Milan Design Week. Each is available in two different configurations with special liveries plus "1 of 60" carbon fibre plates and "60th" logo painted on the doors and embroidered on the seats.

Lamborghini's 60th anniversary celebrations began in January with the inauguration of the renovated Lamborghini Museum in Sant'Agata Bolognese, followed by Lamborghini Day Japan -- 60th Anniversary in Suzuka, and Lamborghini Day UK -- 60th Anniversary at Silverstone.

On May 24, the 60th Anniversary Giro tour will be held in Italy, ending on May 28 in Piazza Maggiore in Bologna with a Concours d'Elegance open to the public, where more than 150 Lamborghinis are expected to take part.