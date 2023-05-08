Section
Other Services
About Us
Other
SUBSCRIBE
Digital Products
Today's Bangkok Post newspaper
TODAY’S PAPER
BangkokPost.com
Toyota suspends sales of Yaris model after safety test problem
Auto
News

Toyota suspends sales of Yaris model after safety test problem

published : 8 May 2023 at 15:34

writer: Reuters

(photo supplied)
(photo supplied)

Japanese carmaker Toyota Motor Corp has stopped sales of its Yaris Ativ, a senior official said on Monday, after its affiliate Daihatsu rigged part of the door in side-collision safety tests.

Speaking at a press conference in Bangkok, Toyota's CEO for the Asia region, Masahiko Maeda, said the problem may have occurred due to pressure during the development of the Ativ model, adding that the vehicles customers were using were safe.

"If development had been carried out under appropriate conditions, this kind of problem would of course not have happened," Maeda said.

"I think the fact that it still happened, means there was some kind of pressure at the development site," he said, adding that the vehicle's relatively large size may have posed a challenge to the development.

Toyota and Daihatsu disclosed last month they were investigating how part of the door in side-collision safety tests carried out for some 88,000 small cars, most of which were Ativs, had been changed for the purpose of side-on crash safety testing.

Thailand is Toyota's fourth-biggest global centre by production volume after Japan, the US and China. It produced some 659,000 vehicles, including models of its luxury brand Lexus, in the country last year.


Do you like the content of this article?
COMMENT
MOST RECENT
Thailand

12 arrests, 650kg crystal meth seized

Police arrested 12 suspects and seized 650 kilogrammes of crystal methamphetamine after stopping a convoy of three trucks for a search in Saraburi province on Sunday.

16:14
Auto

Toyota suspends sales of Yaris model after safety test problem

Japanese carmaker Toyota Motor Corp has stopped sales of its Yaris Ativ, a senior official said on Monday, after its affiliate Daihatsu rigged part of the door in side-collision safety tests.

15:34
Business

China's logistics activities slow in April, expectations unabated

BEIJING: China's logistics industry expanded at a slower pace in April but companies remain upbeat about the sector's outlook as a sustained economic recovery and holiday consumption is expected to boost logistics activities.

15:05