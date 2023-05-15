MG unveils Maxus 9 pricing

MG Maxus 9. MG

MG has announced the official pricing of its Maxus 9 electric MPV which was first introduced at the recent Bangkok International Motor Show.

The Maxus 9 X is priced at 2,449,000 baht while the V version carries a price tag of 2,699,000 baht. Distributor MG Sales (Thailand) Co Ltd says deliveries will commence within this month, with customers enjoying an introductory campaign with up to 120,000 baht worth of extras.

They include the following:

Complimentary MG home charger worth 42,057 baht

Exemption of MG home charger installation fee worth 18,692 baht

Complimentary premium insurance package and compulsory motor insurance for 1 year

Battery warranty of 8 years or 200,000km, whichever comes first

Extended vehicle warranty of 5 years or 160,000km, whichever comes first

Unlimited time and mileage roadside assistance coupled with a 5-year free and unlimited limousine service in case of emergency. The Maxus 9 is powered by a 245hp electric motor with 350Nm of torque and comes with a 90kWh battery pack. MG claims a range of 540km NEDC, which is approximately 425km WLTP.

The battery can be charged from 30-80% in 30 minutes via a quick charger, and in 8.5 hours with an 11kWh home charger (5-100%).

The Maxus 9 comes with 25 safety features including ADAS (Advanced Driver Assistance Systems).

The elegant design of the Maxus 9 is complimented by electric sliding doors on both sides as well as dual panoramic sunroofs, 64-colour ambient lighting and captain seats with a massage function.