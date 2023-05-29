Merc launches latest E-Class

Mercedes-Benz E-Class (W214). Mercedes-Benz AG – Communications & Marketing

Mercedes-Benz has pulled the wraps off its latest E-Class (W214) that boasts a new electronics structure as the brand transitions from combustion to electric.

Although the heritage of this business saloon goes way back to the very early days of the brand, it was the W124 model series produced from 1984 to 1995 that bore the name E-Class for the first time.

Being an upper midrange model within the Mercedes-Benz line-up, the E-Class represents the core values of the brand, boasting high levels of luxury along with the latest technologies.

In terms of design, the new E-Class continues the "cab backward" styling with a long bonnet and a greenhouse that is set well to the rear.

In front, a black panel reminiscent to those in the Mercedes-EQ models connects the radiator grille with the headlamps. High-performance LED lamps come as standard, but the Digital Light option is also available. An illuminated radiator grille surround is available too.

Rear highlights include two-section LED lights with a new contour and star motif in both light units.

According to Mercedes-Benz, the new model offers more space with the driver enjoying 5mm increased headroom, while rear passengers get 10mm extra kneeroom along with a 25mm increase in shoulder room.

Apart from high-quality materials, the new E-Class also comes with the third-generation MBUX system that's smarter and quicker. The front passenger also gets an optional screen for watching TV or video streaming.

There's even a selfie camera on top of the dashboard that allows the driver to participate in online conferences as well as take personal photos and videos.

A new and powerful central onboard computer offers improved performance and quicker data streaming.

There are several engine choices for Europe, but Thailand will likely get the E 220d and E 300e plugin hybrid.

The E 220d gets a 2.0-litre turbo diesel with 197hp and 440Nm while the E 300e gets a 2.0-litre petrol engine mated to an electric motor to deliver a combined 308hp and 550Nm.

The 129hp electric motor is also capable of providing an all-electric range of 100km (WLTP). Mercedes-Benz also stated that plug-in hybrid with diesel engines will be offered in the future.