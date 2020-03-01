Audi A6 Avant 45 TFSI Quattro S-Line Black Edition (2020) review

The Thai Audi agent has decided to highlight the new A6 in estate rather than sedan form. All for the better.

When it comes to premium sedans, they say that Thais would immediately think of the BMW 3- Series and Mercedes-Benz C-Class, or if budget permits, a 5 Series and E-Class.

Their popularity means they are assembled in the country for lowered retail prices. For makers with no assembly lines, pricing becomes a challenge and explains why the Audi A6, Jaguar XF and Lexus ES are rare sights on Thai roads.

This could be one reason why the Thai Audi importer has chosen to highlight the latest generation of the A6 in estate style rather than sedan variation. The A6 needs to be imported anyways in whichever body form, so might as well just be different.

Of course, you could argue that estates tend to attract lifestyle-oriented buyers, who might just shoot straight for SUVs. In the case of the 4.299 million baht A6 Avant, that money gets you either the Q5 or Q7, plus or minus on the price list.

However the argument turns out to be, it must be said that having something distinctive more than mainstream (or conservative) is a better choice emotionally.

In fact, the rarity of estates in Thailand could possibly mean that the visual aesthetics of their body silhouttes appeal more than the levels of interior functionality they conceptually offer. Which is why it’s difficult to pick an outright winner in the luxury estate market when it comes to who offers the best blend of good looks and a practical boot.

Like in most rivals, be it the 5 Series Touring, E-Class Estate, XF Sportbrake or V90, the A6 Avant scores well in the usual manner of estates with a cavernous boot, three-way folding seats (although not flat in the Audi) and hooks to keep things in place.

Styling is subjective, but this writer finds all estates these brands are selling looking better than their sedans siblings.

Apart from cargo versatility, the A6 Avant has spacious rear quarters for people to sit in, not to mention the seat cushions themselves being nicely cushy on your buttocks and thighs. It appears that hard and flat seats are slowly become a past in new Audis.

But what has always remained intact is interior design. The A6 Avant receives the brand’s latest three-screen layout to electronically operate various functions in the car.

In a nutshell, they are mostly easy to use, look classy and are placed amid a backdrop of fine materials and surfaces. Once again, rivals have caught up with equally fine cabins, but the one in the A6 Avant instantly satisfies.

It’s been quite a while now that the current Audi importer has been in the Thai luxury car market selling different body styles and powertrain choices alike.

And it must be said that for large Audis like the A6 Avant, a circa-250hp engine with all-wheel drive is most suitable for general buyers in this country.

In this case, we’re talking about the 45 TFSI treatment, translating into 245hp 2.0-litre petrol-turbo. Transmission is seven-speed dual-clutch automatic and Quattro all-wheel drive for this particular A6 Avant.

Performance is rarely lacking in this Audi and feels easily tractable at virtually all times. Despite a small deficit in some on-paper stats, it A6 Avant 45 TFSI is just as capable as the 530i Touring, the only other petrol-powered estate in this class.

Which immediately brings us to a downside in the A6 Avant for Thailand: there’s no diesel option, whose greater levels of engine tractability (more torque) and enhanced fuel economy can be found in the remaining rivals. In most ways, diesel and estate still go hand in hand.

Dynamically, the A6 Avant works quite well. The ride, for one, hardly feels uncomfortable and braves road imperfections in this country with sufficient aplomb. It’s also mostly quiet and taut, despite riding on 19in wheels of the S-Line trim (and Black Edition package) the A6 Avant is being sold exclusively here with.

Like in many Audis, the steering is light and direct, even though it may lack some of the crispness in the BMW. But the Quattro system makes up with enhanced handling in situations where you’d crave for more grip than usual. Rivals are either front- or rear-wheel drive here.

Whatever the dynamic implications the A6 Avant may have in the hands of some driving enthusiasts, most luxury car punters should find the entire driving experience easy and pleasant. When it comes to non-sporting cars, these virtues seem more important than sheer driving fun.

The A6 Avant has been priced to beat the comparable 5 Series Touring and E-Class Estate, but not over the V90 which is not only cheaper in price but comes with driver-assist technologies unrivalled in number in this class.

Even so, what we have here is a luxury estate that’s just as capable as its competition. It’s probably going to boil down to personal tastes.

If you happen to be bored with conservative sedans and me-too SUVs, there’s one corner of the premium car market you can always turn to.